Wedbush lifts Express Inc. [EXPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.26 during the day while it closed the day at $2.95. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Express, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to Be Reported on May 25, 2022.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 25, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 3, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of first quarter 2022 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on May 25, 2022.

Express Inc. stock has also loss -20.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPR stock has declined by -31.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.91% and lost -4.22% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $210.60 million, with 67.06 million shares outstanding and 66.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 7515128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 147.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.49. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $113 million, or 52.20% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,313,529, which is approximately 0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; TOWLE & CO, holding 4,007,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.98 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.09 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 10.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 11,438,742 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,282,239 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,253,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,974,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,894,870 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 921,448 shares during the same period.