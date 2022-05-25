Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -8.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.49. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Penn National Gaming Expands Popular myheroes Program to Honor its Veteran, Active-Duty and First Responder Team Members.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its exclusive myheroes program to recognize and engage the company’s team members who are veterans, active-duty military or first responders. The team member-focused extension of the program strengthens Penn National’s commitment to supporting our nation’s heroes.

Launched in May 2021, myheroes is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s industry leading mychoice loyalty rewards program. myheroes provides our nation’s active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons and their chosen companion access to exclusive discounts, offers and unique events at Penn National’s 44 properties in 20 states. In February, the Company dedicated $100,000 to local veterans organizations and first responder groups in the jurisdictions where it operates to celebrate the milestone of 100,000 members enrolled. Since then, the program has grown to 125,000 members, who made more than two million trips to Penn properties over the last 12 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5715390 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at 6.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $4.58 billion, with 168.20 million shares outstanding and 165.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 5715390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $57.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $55 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $65, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PENN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 53 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.59, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading, and 54.11 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $4,094 million, or 80.00% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,426,606, which is approximately -3.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,861,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.93 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $496.29 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 5.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 11,924,022 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 17,423,441 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 101,950,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,298,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,992,087 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,925,161 shares during the same period.