Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $132.06 price per share at the time.

– Leaps by Bayer led Series B investment in Senti Bio in 2021; Additional Convertible Note financing expands committed capital to PIPE investment associated with previously announced Business Combination Agreement with DYNS -.

– DYNS announces effectiveness of registration statement on Form S-4 -.

Moderna Inc. represents 402.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.28 billion with the latest information. MRNA stock price has been found in the range of $126.77 to $136.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 6124470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $220.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 10.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.91, while it was recorded at 137.40 for the last single week of trading, and 248.73 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $34,265 million, or 64.20% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,629,226, which is approximately -0.312% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,671,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 19,575,670 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 16,382,770 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 213,023,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,981,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,335 shares, while 215 institutional investors sold positions of 1,722,127 shares during the same period.