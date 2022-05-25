Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] closed the trading session at $136.68 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.485, while the highest price level was $137.79. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Classic Sci-Fi Survival Horror Is Back When Dead Space Launches January 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Rebuilt from the Ground Up Using the Frostbite Engine this Remake Will Challenge Players to Survive and Discover New Mysteries Aboard the Iconic USG Ishimura.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.62 percent and weekly performance of 6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, EA reached to a volume of 4901415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $152.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $183 to $145, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.51, while it was recorded at 132.04 for the last single week of trading, and 132.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.67 and a Gross Margin at +72.69. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 13.01%.

There are presently around $33,620 million, or 92.50% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,223,299, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,802,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.9 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 14,846,677 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 17,242,082 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 219,237,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,326,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,215 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 752,296 shares during the same period.