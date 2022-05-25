Wall Street Analyst Resumed Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] closed the trading session at $11.28 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.975, while the highest price level was $11.63. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022.

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.83 percent and weekly performance of 15.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 4446320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DVAX shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.93. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 13.80 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.43 and a Gross Margin at +60.28. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.36.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,160 million, or 81.60% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 16,537,838, which is approximately 2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,498,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.97 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $96.02 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 10,283,984 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,262,951 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,086,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,633,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,744,207 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 798,206 shares during the same period.