Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Newmont Corporation [NEM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] surged by $1.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $69.42 during the day while it closed the day at $69.02. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Newmont Publishes 2021 Climate Report.

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its 2021 Climate Report, the Company’s annual report prepared in alignment with the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report outlines how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change — from reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, to managing risks, to enhancing resilience within the Company and neighboring communities.

“Climate change, and its impact on our world, continues to be one of the greatest global challenges. It is our responsibility to work alongside government, investors and communities to effect change,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Newmont is addressing these challenges by setting science-based emissions reduction targets and leveraging our size, scale and resources to build strategic alliances to develop future technologies. We are driven by our commitment to our purpose — to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”.

Newmont Corporation stock has also gained 5.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has inclined by 1.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.67% and gained 11.29% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $53.90 billion, with 793.00 million shares outstanding and 792.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 6244147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $79.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 78.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.93, while it was recorded at 66.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.35 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,210 million, or 83.50% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,339,052, which is approximately 0.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,911,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.74 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 579 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 62,589,792 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 43,781,313 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 534,445,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,816,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,134,368 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,466,459 shares during the same period.