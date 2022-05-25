Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $8.64 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2022 .

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited represents 676.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.96 billion with the latest information. VIPS stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $8.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 9011725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $3,055 million, or 62.40% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 39,745,612, which is approximately 3.476% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,240,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.72 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $191.38 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 147.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 53,674,085 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 44,054,527 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 255,863,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,591,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,114,122 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 10,889,854 shares during the same period.