Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Is Currently -6.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.82%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Vertex Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, VTNR stock rose by 706.30%. The one-year Vertex Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.4. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $945.22 million, with 63.37 million shares outstanding and 47.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, VTNR stock reached a trading volume of 4117479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 69.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 706.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $352 million, or 36.50% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,402,902, which is approximately -4.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.95 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.98 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 7,864,520 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,285,248 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,258,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,408,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,341,390 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,306,525 shares during the same period.