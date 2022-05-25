Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell -38.73% so far this year. What now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] price plunged by -7.93 percent to reach at -$1.55. The company report on May 24, 2022 that URBN Reports Q1 Results.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $32 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.33 for the three months ended April 30, 2022.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2022, increased 13.4% over the same period last year to a record $1.05 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 12%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 11%. The relative proportion of Retail segment sales attributable to store and digital channels changed significantly due in large part to the temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in the United States, Europe and Canada in the prior year quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With those restrictions not present in the current year quarter, Retail segment comparable sales increased due to double-digit growth in retail store sales due to increased store traffic, partially offset by mid-single-digit negative digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 18% at the Anthropologie Group, 15% at the Free People Group and 1% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales increased 6%, driven by a 9% increase in Free People Group wholesale sales. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $15.0 million driven by a significant increase in our subscriber base.

A sum of 6673616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Urban Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $18.82 and dropped to a low of $17.84 until finishing in the latest session at $17.99.

The one-year URBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.44. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $34.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $45, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on URBN stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for URBN shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.87. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.40, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 29.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,460 million, or 79.60% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,472,995, which is approximately 4.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,885,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.62 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $124.88 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly -5.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 12,025,775 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 7,679,099 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 55,004,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,709,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,714,988 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,506,139 shares during the same period.