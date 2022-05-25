UBS slashes price target on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] – find out why.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $38.71 at the close of the session, down -0.87%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing of $400 Million of its Subordinated Notes and $650 Million of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior Notes.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the pricing of concurrent unsecured note offerings by CFG and its banking subsidiary Citizens Bank, N.A. (“CBNA”) of $1.05 billion aggregate principal amount, consisting of:.

$400 million of CFG 5.641% fixed-reset subordinated notes due 2037 (the “CFG Subordinated Notes”).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is now -18.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFG Stock saw the intraday high of $39.03 and lowest of $37.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.00, which means current price is +5.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5404080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.60, while it was recorded at 38.24 for the last single week of trading, and 46.98 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $18,251 million, or 84.50% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,264,291, which is approximately -0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,436,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.1 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

434 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 37,949,190 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 27,690,123 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 401,727,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,367,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,890,323 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,884 shares during the same period.