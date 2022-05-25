U.S. Bancorp [USB] is -9.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $50.75 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.85, while the highest price level was $51.25. The company report on May 23, 2022 that U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on June 2, 2022, of all its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due June 2, 2023 (CUSIP No. 90331HPM9). The redemption price for the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of June 2, 2022.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.65 percent and weekly performance of 5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, USB reached to a volume of 6459751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $60.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.07, while it was recorded at 49.59 for the last single week of trading, and 56.74 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.37%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,411 million, or 77.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,805,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.8 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 60,463,941 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 51,388,442 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 1,014,159,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,126,011,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,020,322 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 5,827,401 shares during the same period.