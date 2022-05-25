The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $515.60 million, down -77.09% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.66 at the close of the session, down -16.61%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Q1 2022 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 31% Year-Over-YearQ1 2022 Total Revenue Increased 48% Year-Over-Year.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company reported solid top-line growth and significant operating expense leverage. First quarter 2022 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 31%, compared to the same period in 2021.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now -77.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.10 and lowest of $2.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.83, which means current price is +0.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 5570954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.30. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -58.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.53 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $262 million, or 94.90% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,442,925, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,015,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.19 million in REAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $17.06 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 60.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,032,358 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 20,843,956 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,112,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,989,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,482 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,371 shares during the same period.