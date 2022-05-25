Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Stock trading around $41.05 per share: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] closed the trading session at $41.05 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.44, while the highest price level was $41.42. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Teck Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to US$500 million of Debt Securities.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that it commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes” and each a “Series” of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.78 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 4140716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $59.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TECK stock trade performance evaluation

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.71, while it was recorded at 40.47 for the last single week of trading, and 31.56 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -5.12%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,658 million, or 69.30% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,032,740, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,739,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.76 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $617.39 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 52,006,645 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 38,094,070 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 189,411,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,512,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,108,049 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,687,982 shares during the same period.