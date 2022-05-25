Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Revenue clocked in at $149.42 billion, down -24.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.325 during the day while it closed the day at $14.25. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Stellantis and Samsung SDI to Invest Over $2.5 Billion in Joint Venture for Lithium-ion Battery Production Plant in United States.

Joint venture to build electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, U.S. to support Stellantis’ North America electrification ambitions outlined in Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Stellantis N.V. stock has also loss -2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLA stock has declined by -25.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.81% and lost -24.04% year-on date.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $44.64 billion, with 3.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 4209007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,852 million, or 58.49% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.72% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 100,639,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.23 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly 5.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 98,462,514 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 55,980,502 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 869,135,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,023,578,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,337,162 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 16,525,047 shares during the same period.