Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Revenue clocked in at $1.22 billion, down -59.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -2.64 points on Monday, while shares priced at $138.85 at the close of the session, down -1.87%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Stripe Joins the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud to Unlock the Value of Payment Data.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Stripe Data Pipeline and Snowflake Secure Data Sharing enable joint customers like ChowNow, Lime, and more to view and analyze their Stripe data directly in their Snowflake account.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, has joined the Snowflake Data Cloud and Retail Data Cloud, to enable joint customers in any industry, including retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), to access and leverage their Stripe payment data directly in Snowflake. Through Stripe Data Pipeline and Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, customers will be able to join all their Stripe data and reports with other operational data stored in Snowflake – giving companies a single source of truth for making business decisions.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now -59.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $142.78 and lowest of $133.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 405.00, which means current price is +10.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 6191293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $300.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 14.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 482.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -20.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.78, while it was recorded at 142.15 for the last single week of trading, and 280.88 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.64 and a Gross Margin at +61.95. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.82.

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $30,652 million, or 69.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 24,427,632, which is approximately -2.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,041,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.18 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 28,675,791 shares. Additionally, 440 investors decreased positions by around 18,574,412 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 169,386,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,636,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,291,622 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 4,947,180 shares during the same period.