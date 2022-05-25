Roku Inc. [ROKU] is -65.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -12.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $79.16 at the close of the session, down -13.74%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that This Old House® to Air Tribute Special to Master Carpenter and Television Trailblazer, Norm Abram.

The House That Norm Built To Premiere October 3rd.

After over four decades, This Old House’s Master Carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre, Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt. Norm will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special The House That Norm Built premiering Monday, October 3rd at 9pm ET on PBS and streamed on The Roku Channel.

Roku Inc. stock is now -65.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $85.50 and lowest of $75.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 490.76, which means current price is +5.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 14644811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $171.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $95, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 9.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 60.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.94. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.88, while it was recorded at 91.37 for the last single week of trading, and 213.68 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -2.54%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,546 million, or 75.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $961.72 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $759.05 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,543,687 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 16,729,582 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 59,854,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,128,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,688 shares, while 218 institutional investors sold positions of 3,899,134 shares during the same period.