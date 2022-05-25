QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Stock trading around $132.12 per share: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 0.40% or 0.52 points to close at $132.12 with a heavy trading volume of 8715998 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Why the Digital Transformation of Industries Is Creating a More Sustainable Future.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Qualcomm’s chief sustainability officer Angela Baker on how companies can view going “digital” as a way not only toward growth, as laid out in a recent report, but also toward establishing and meeting environmental, social and governance goals.

It opened the trading session at $129.95, the shares rose to $132.43 and dropped to $128.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded -28.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.11M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 8715998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $202.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $190 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $223, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 195 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 35.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.66, while it was recorded at 132.89 for the last single week of trading, and 154.91 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $109,134 million, or 75.40% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,592,786, which is approximately 1.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,022,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.79 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.34 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,304 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 44,366,080 shares. Additionally, 1,010 investors decreased positions by around 42,962,966 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 741,956,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 829,286,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,174 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,668 shares during the same period.