NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Revenue clocked in at $2.80 billion, down -5.23% YTD: What’s Next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] loss -0.12% or -0.03 points to close at $24.62 with a heavy trading volume of 9022891 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Bringing Online Safety Education to 1 Million People in India.

NortonLifeLock and Save the Children support online safety education for children in vulnerable communities.

It opened the trading session at $24.56, the shares rose to $25.11 and dropped to $24.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLOK points out that the company has recorded -0.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, NLOK reached to a volume of 9022891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 22.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.99, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 26.17 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $14,275 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,314,797, which is approximately 2.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,179,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 53,571,918 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 30,391,815 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 495,156,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,120,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,404,423 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 8,643,787 shares during the same period.