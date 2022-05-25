NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] moved down -10.79: Why It’s Important

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] loss -10.79% on the last trading session, reaching $7.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that NeoGenomics Appoints Lynn Tetrault Interim CEO.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced the appointment of Lynn Tetrault, Esq., the current Executive Chair and Principal Executive Officer, as Chair of the Board and Interim CEO as of May 12, 2022.

Ms. Tetrault has been serving as Executive Chair since March when the Company’s CEO agreed to step down. Ms. Tetrault was overseeing the Interim Office of the CEO to provide seamless leadership continuity and operational management of the Company while the Board conducts a search for the Company’s permanent CEO.

NeoGenomics Inc. represents 123.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $960.53 million with the latest information. NEO stock price has been found in the range of $7.735 to $8.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 4247603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $18.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for NEO stock

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -30.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 29.73 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.08. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

There are presently around $973 million, or 91.90% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,590,049, which is approximately 1.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,970,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.97 million in NEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $87.66 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly -9.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 11,190,501 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 17,718,048 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 82,759,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,667,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,988,808 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,887,102 shares during the same period.