MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Revenue clocked in at $44.10 million, down -84.09% YTD: What’s Next?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -6.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.42. The company report on May 23, 2022 that MEI Pharma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Operational Highlights.

–MEI Begins Fourth Fiscal Quarter with $169.0 Million in Cash–.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and highlighted recent corporate events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5948569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MEI Pharma Inc. stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.47%.

The market cap for MEIP stock reached $54.20 million, with 126.72 million shares outstanding and 111.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, MEIP reached a trading volume of 5948569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEIP shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has MEIP stock performed recently?

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, MEIP shares dropped by -24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7509, while it was recorded at 0.4597 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1143 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.90 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.06.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -108.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.06. Additionally, MEIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$665,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

Insider trade positions for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

There are presently around $27 million, or 44.50% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 8,533,072, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,867,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 million in MEIP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.83 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 8.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 6,458,259 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 39,290,889 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,021,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,770,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,508,567 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 31,812,094 shares during the same period.