Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain 0.28% so far this year. What now?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $21.62 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.07, while the highest price level was $23.02. The company report on May 24, 2022 that American Girl Launches New Family-Friendly Podcast Network.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

American Girl Podcast Network Steeped in Brand’s Rich History of Characters, Stories, and Advice for Fans of All Ages.

Today, American Girl, longtime children’s publisher and cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, launched the American Girl™ Podcast Network, which is rooted in the brand’s popular stories, characters, and real-world advice to connect and entertain girls, their parents, and the entire fan community over their shared love of all things “AG.” The new podcast network, with ad-free shows spanning diverse formats and themes, will amplify the brand’s digital and creative storytelling—sparking imaginations and a love of reading. The American Girl Podcast Network will launch with three original shows—one scripted and adapted from the brand’s slate of fan-favorite published content for young readers that debuts today, followed by two nonfiction podcasts with a mix of guest interviews, real-life advice, and behind-the-scenes exclusives that launch this summer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.28 percent and weekly performance of -17.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 5365673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 23.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,026 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 45,237,859, which is approximately -0.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 36,625,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.58 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $739.37 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 21,709,692 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 25,298,769 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 301,060,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,069,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,071,653 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,251 shares during the same period.