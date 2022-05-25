Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] reaches 42.31B – now what?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.82%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Credit Fund at US$1.1 Billion.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund (“ACOF” or the “Fund”), a US$1.1 billion fund focused on performing privately originated credit investments in Asia Pacific.

“Our credit strategy is highly complementary to our existing equity strategies in Asia, and the close of ACOF represents a significant milestone for KKR in Asia Pacific as we continue to build out our suite of investment capabilities and capital solutions across asset classes,” said Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific. “Asia continues to benefit from favorable macroeconomic trends and long-term growth. However, the number of financing options available to companies looking to keep pace with this rapid growth has remained limited. We believe these dynamics provide an attractive landscape for alternative asset managers like KKR who are able to provide more flexible and differentiated credit solutions than traditional lenders.”.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock dropped by -10.06%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.97. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.31 billion, with 592.20 million shares outstanding and 562.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 4125676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $79.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.26.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.92, while it was recorded at 50.98 for the last single week of trading, and 64.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 6.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,216 million, or 76.70% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,932,856, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,640,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.56 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

393 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 39,307,896 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 51,743,366 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 355,840,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,891,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,951,212 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 16,887,541 shares during the same period.