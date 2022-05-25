Market Analysts see Medtronic plc [MDT] falling to $121. Time to buy?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] traded at a high on 05/24/22, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.59. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Podcast: How Jennifer McVean Is Fulfilling a Childhood Vow to Help Kids Forget That They Have Diabetes.

A podcast with Jennifer McVean, MD, medical affairs director at Medtronic’s diabetes business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4374762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medtronic plc stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for MDT stock reached $141.96 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 4374762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $123.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 145 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 60.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.36, while it was recorded at 103.74 for the last single week of trading, and 113.71 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +59.70. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $40,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.17%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $112,920 million, or 83.30% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,557,488, which is approximately 6.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,991,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.26 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.1 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,204 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 66,607,042 shares. Additionally, 816 investors decreased positions by around 65,789,772 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 950,666,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,083,063,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,036,382 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 11,043,539 shares during the same period.