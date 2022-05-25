Market Analysts see Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] closed the trading session at $26.80 on 05/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.37, while the highest price level was $26.86. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences:.

MUFG Oil & Gas Conference, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in New York, NY; and.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 5010177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $30.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 26.71 for the last single week of trading, and 23.68 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,899 million, or 28.00% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 57,655,387, which is approximately -8.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $989.82 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $703.68 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 9.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 39,843,686 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 44,387,197 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 509,246,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,477,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,010,154 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,475,358 shares during the same period.