Market Analysts see Blackstone Inc. [BX] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.16%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Supergoop! and Blackstone Growth (BXG) Partner with New Investors to Teach Even More People About the Importance of Daily SPF.

New partnership follows previously announced majority investment from Blackstone Growth (BXG).

Supergoop!, the first skincare brand that puts SPF at the forefront, and Blackstone (NYSE:BX), a leading global investment firm, today announced a partnership with a world-class set of investors from the realms of business, media and entertainment, including:.

Over the last 12 months, BX stock rose by 18.56%. The one-year Blackstone Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.38. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.14 billion, with 734.33 million shares outstanding and 705.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, BX stock reached a trading volume of 6329530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $148.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.47, while it was recorded at 106.41 for the last single week of trading, and 123.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 19.80%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,249 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,984,296, which is approximately 12.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,236,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.16 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -4.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 869 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 54,464,905 shares. Additionally, 660 investors decreased positions by around 42,126,977 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 348,307,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,899,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,963,518 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 7,429,035 shares during the same period.