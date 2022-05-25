Market Analysts see Asana Inc. [ASAN] falling to $32. Time to buy?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] price plunged by -12.06 percent to reach at -$2.54. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Asana Partners with Align Technology to Bring New Work Management Solution to Invisalign® Trained Dental and Orthodontic Practices in the United States.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Improving practice efficiency and patient care with Asana Smiles™ for Align, a workflow with HIPAA compliant features.

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced a new strategic partnership with Align Technology, a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The partnership provides Invisalign® trained doctors in the U.S. with Asana Smiles™ for Align.

A sum of 4659529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.20M shares. Asana Inc. shares reached a high of $20.44 and dropped to a low of $17.91 until finishing in the latest session at $18.53.

The one-year ASAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.63. The average equity rating for ASAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $53.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $115 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASAN shares from 143 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

ASAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -39.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 20.90 for the last single week of trading, and 72.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asana Inc. Fundamentals:

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Asana Inc. [ASAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,249 million, or 64.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,425,503, which is approximately -12.088% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.28 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $120.27 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 26.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 11,936,970 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 10,009,674 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,324,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,270,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,272,298 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,982 shares during the same period.