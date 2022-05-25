Market Analysts see Alight Inc. [ALIT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $7.53 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Alight to Participate in J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Alight (NYSE: ALIT) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET. Additionally, the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the event will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at alight.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until June 24, 2022.

Alight Inc. represents 456.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.19 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $7.295 to $7.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 4831560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $2,911 million, or 96.00% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 52,477,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.6 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $233.82 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 45,657,147 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 37,138,569 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 294,722,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,517,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,072,007 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 23,893,385 shares during the same period.