Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Is Currently -0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $184.62. The company report on May 18, 2022 that LOWE’S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS.

— Consolidated Comparable Sales Decreased 4.0%; U.S. Comparable Sales Decreased 3.8% —— Represents U.S. Comparable Sales Increase on a Two-Year Basis of 19.7% —— First Quarter Diluted EPS of $3.51 —— Affirms Fiscal 2022 Outlook —.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $2.3 billion, in line with prior-year results, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 for the quarter ended April 29, 2022, compared to diluted EPS of $3.21 in the first quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4476724 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at 4.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.16%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $122.44 billion, with 672.00 million shares outstanding and 645.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4476724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $251.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $250 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $237, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 228 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 7.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.32, while it was recorded at 185.45 for the last single week of trading, and 221.61 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 15.05%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $92,196 million, or 76.90% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,206,471, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,259,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.43 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.36 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -6.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,012 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 24,458,083 shares. Additionally, 1,205 investors decreased positions by around 32,050,123 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 438,505,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,013,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,777 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 4,171,900 shares during the same period.