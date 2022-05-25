Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] Is Currently -28.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -43.93%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Liquidia Announces Presentations at the 2022 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of data related to the investigational use of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, previously referred to as LIQ861, at the America Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Mini-symposium: Sunday, May 15 – Safety and Tolerability of LIQ861 in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Results from INSPIRE Study. Presented by Nicholas P. Hill, M.D., Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the last 12 months, LQDA stock rose by 15.41%. The one-year Liquidia Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.32. The average equity rating for LQDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $216.46 million, with 52.47 million shares outstanding and 49.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 697.61K shares, LQDA stock reached a trading volume of 4507993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

LQDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.93. With this latest performance, LQDA shares dropped by -42.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.28 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquidia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -580.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.40. Liquidia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -589.48.

Return on Total Capital for LQDA is now -103.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.87. Additionally, LQDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] managed to generate an average of -$743,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 37.70% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,659,082, which is approximately 2.926% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,540,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.24 million in LQDA stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $6.47 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 4,412,075 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 977,750 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,684,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,074,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,991 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 532,133 shares during the same period.