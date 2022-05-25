JP Morgan slashes price target on Americold Realty Trust [COLD] – find out why.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] gained 6.10% on the last trading session, reaching $26.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2022, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Americold Realty Trust represents 269.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.21 billion with the latest information. COLD stock price has been found in the range of $24.95 to $26.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 5259215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.01, while it was recorded at 25.42 for the last single week of trading, and 30.10 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.38.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $7,028 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 40,846,206, which is approximately 13.736% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,799,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $947.62 million in COLD stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC., currently with $490.75 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 26,961,816 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 27,199,608 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 226,189,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,351,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,173 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,072,058 shares during the same period.