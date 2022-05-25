Jefferies slashes price target on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] – find out why.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $18.47 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has published its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, which is located on the Company’s website www.medicalpropertiestrust.com, is designed to further acquaint MPT’s stakeholders with the various initiatives the Company has adopted with respect to environmental, social and governance matters. The report provides insight into MPT’s business model and the underlying philosophy that guides our corporate behavior in terms of how we view our responsibility to the environment, our employees, communities, tenants and shareholders.

“We are the second largest non-governmental owner of hospitals in the world with 53 tenants now operating approximately 440 MPT-owned hospitals in 10 different countries,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to tell our story in our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report about the environmental initiatives we are working on and the actions we are taking to recruit and retain outstanding employees. MPT was named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021 by Modern Healthcare, a highly respected healthcare publication, and we are very grateful for our highly-motivated employees. We also take great pleasure in describing in our report the various ways we give back to the communities we live in and serve,” added Aldag.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 598.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.12 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $17.82 to $18.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 4271864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 18.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.86 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $8,774 million, or 83.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,046,765, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,127,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $656.28 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 11.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 35,922,202 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 40,827,458 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 406,689,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,439,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,524,264 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 14,040,321 shares during the same period.