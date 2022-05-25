Jefferies lifts Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.65 during the day while it closed the day at $37.60. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Invitation Homes Names Senior Vice President, Legal.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or “the Company”) announced today that John D. Huh has joined the Company as senior vice president, Legal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005755/en/.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock has also gained 2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVH stock has inclined by 0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.73% and lost -17.07% year-on date.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $22.66 billion, with 606.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 5094042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 75.05.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 36.39 for the last single week of trading, and 40.66 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 17.14%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,319 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,649,432, which is approximately 3.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 74,757,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.82 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -2.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 79,314,673 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 49,974,068 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 478,518,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,807,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,621,182 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 10,869,381 shares during the same period.