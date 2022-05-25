Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] moved down -4.56: Why It’s Important

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -4.56% or -0.02 points to close at $0.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5947377 shares. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Ideanomics Energy Pens Agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt to Deploy and Operate Green Charging Solutions.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ideanomics Energy will support Coast Counties Peterbilt’s transition to electric fleet vehicles by providing renewable energy generation, energy storage systems, and DC fast charging infrastructure to dealerships in California.

The agreement includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Charging-as-a-Service component. .

It opened the trading session at $0.5478, the shares rose to $0.5568 and dropped to $0.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDEX points out that the company has recorded -68.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 5947377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.05. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8088, while it was recorded at 0.5726 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4125 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $42 million, or 17.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,255,266, which is approximately 7.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,784,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.32 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 5.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 12,178,493 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 8,342,729 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,019,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,541,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,720,686 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,487 shares during the same period.