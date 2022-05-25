Goldman slashes price target on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] – find out why.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.50 during the day while it closed the day at $2.95. The company report on May 18, 2022 that FedEx and Aurora Expand Autonomous Commercial Linehaul Trucking Pilot in Texas Ahead of Schedule.

The companies strengthen collaboration by launching a new commercial route between Fort Worth and El Paso to transport goods safely, reliably, and on time.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced the expansion of their pilot program to autonomously move FedEx shipments on an additional commercial lane in Texas.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock has also loss -22.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUR stock has declined by -36.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.27% and lost -73.80% year-on date.

The market cap for AUR stock reached $3.36 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 297.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 6681272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.98. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -37.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $870 million, or 35.30% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 55,726,254, which is approximately -1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.96 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $134.44 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 10,569,828 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 9,687,641 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 228,270,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,527,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,074,550 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,366,633 shares during the same period.