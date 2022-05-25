For Twilio Inc. [TWLO], Analyst sees a drop to $120. What next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] slipped around -7.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $92.17 at the close of the session, down -7.98%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Twilio Welcomes Joyce Kim as Chief Marketing Officer.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced Joyce Kim will be joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to President of Revenue, Elena Donio. As Chief Marketing Officer, Kim will lead global marketing as the company executes its vision of becoming the leader in the emerging customer engagement category.

“It’s a crucial time for Twilio as we look to scale and embrace the unique opportunity to define a new category in technology,” said Elena Donio, President of Revenue. “With decades of experience across SaaS product positioning, demand generation and large scale developer community engagement, Joyce’s expertise directly lends itself to leading Twilio’s growing, global marketing organization. Joyce brings a great energy to Twilio, and I can’t wait to see what she builds.”.

Twilio Inc. stock is now -65.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWLO Stock saw the intraday high of $98.11 and lowest of $90.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 412.68, which means current price is +5.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 4290961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $213.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $290 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $350, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 250 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 10.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.09.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -28.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.61 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.16, while it was recorded at 98.96 for the last single week of trading, and 239.46 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $14,295 million, or 84.80% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,121,939, which is approximately 25.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,600,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $946.78 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 27,212,863 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 28,864,531 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 86,646,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,724,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,533,238 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 7,890,746 shares during the same period.