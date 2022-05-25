For NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], Analyst sees a drop to $43. What next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] loss -0.80% or -0.37 points to close at $45.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5180094 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that E2 COMPANIES’ PALM ENERGY, LLC ACQUIRES BEHIND THE METER PORTFOLIO FROM NRG ENERGY, INC..

Palm Energy, LLC to utilize its Virtual Utility® IQ to provide Reliability and Energy Cost Savings.

Palm Energy, LLC (“Palm”), a provider of comprehensive energy solutions and services has announced the acquisition of several Behind the Meter (BTM) solutions from NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), the leading integrated power company in the United States. The acquired portfolio includes approximately 15 MWs of commercial and industrial customers located in PJM and New England which will increase Palm Energy’s managed MWs in those markets. Palm Energy will own, operate, maintain, and optimize the microgrids to reduce energy costs while providing reliability to the customers and the grid.

It opened the trading session at $46.01, the shares rose to $46.57 and dropped to $45.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 25.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 5180094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $44 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $42, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.60, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 40.15 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $10,747 million, or 99.60% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,629,430, which is approximately -2.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,192,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in NRG stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $861.47 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 8.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 19,494,978 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 23,516,910 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 189,711,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,722,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,099,643 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,860,783 shares during the same period.