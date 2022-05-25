For Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], Analyst sees a drop to $39. What next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -5.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.18. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Macellum Issues Statement Regarding the Kohl’s Board’s Apparent Breach of Fiduciary Duty and Failure to Disclose Material Information Prior to 2022 Annual Meeting.

Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Macellum” or “we”), a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement regarding the Company and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) attributable to its Managing Partner, Jonathan Duskin:.

“This quarter’s extremely disappointing results do not change the fact that Kohl’s is a uniquely positioned retailer with tremendous long-term opportunities to increase sales, expand margins and produce superior earnings. Based on our extensive analysis of Kohl’s and the retail sector, we can say with great conviction that yesterday’s results are simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute. Under the right oversight and leadership that has sufficient expertise and a viable strategy, we firmly believe Kohl’s will consistently deliver superior operating and financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4926278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 9.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $5.35 billion, with 131.00 million shares outstanding and 127.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4926278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $53.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Gordon Haskett kept a Accumulate rating on KSS stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 66 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.36. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -40.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.67 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.19, while it was recorded at 40.36 for the last single week of trading, and 54.09 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 6.14%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $4,624 million, or 96.00% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.87 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $256.34 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 18,515,845 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 27,344,217 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 75,054,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,914,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,646,835 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,807 shares during the same period.