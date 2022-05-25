For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], Analyst sees a rise to $19.50. What next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] slipped around -0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.55 at the close of the session, down -4.31%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on June 8, 2022.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is now -33.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YMM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.07 and lowest of $5.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.80, which means current price is +34.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 6255213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $16.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.74. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.75.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 86,187,868 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 37,476,929 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 230,498,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,163,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,549,994 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 19,937,540 shares during the same period.