First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Revenue clocked in at $584.12 million, down -25.83% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on May 12, 2022 that First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

A sum of 6189929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.77M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $8.385 and dropped to a low of $8.00 until finishing in the latest session at $8.24.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.12. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $12.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -25.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $654 million, or 34.13% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,164,514, which is approximately 9.61% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,129,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.56 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.97 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 10,914,911 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,589,192 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 62,790,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,295,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,534 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,472 shares during the same period.