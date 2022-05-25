Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell -67.93% so far this year. What now?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.27%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -57.97%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.84. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.03 billion, with 127.15 million shares outstanding and 126.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 5963397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $152.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $185 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ETSY stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETSY shares from 215 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.26, while it was recorded at 76.54 for the last single week of trading, and 180.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 41.95%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,236 million, or 97.90% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,703,486, which is approximately 0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,522,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $952.6 million in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $581.08 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 186.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 21,750,479 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 15,317,766 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 84,345,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,413,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,968,705 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 2,845,337 shares during the same period.