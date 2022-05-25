DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is -52.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] plunged by -$6.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $77.17 during the day while it closed the day at $71.73. The company report on May 19, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2023 results will be released on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 23, 2022 using the passcode 13729845.

About DocuSignDocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.

DocuSign Inc. stock has also loss -4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCU stock has declined by -32.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.05% and lost -52.91% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $14.61 billion, with 198.71 million shares outstanding and 197.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4298719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $119.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $140 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 350 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 32.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.99, while it was recorded at 75.54 for the last single week of trading, and 177.14 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,053 million, or 78.80% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,308,877, which is approximately 20.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,040,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $864.14 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $771.64 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -6.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 36,428,631 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 32,272,486 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 85,290,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,991,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,859,237 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,726 shares during the same period.