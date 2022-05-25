DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell -38.05% so far this year. What now?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] loss -5.35% or -4.03 points to close at $71.24 with a heavy trading volume of 6141847 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that THE DICK’S SPORTING GOODS FOUNDATION AND MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCE HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP.

Foundation’s resources to provide services for students, teachers and families that will enrich the educational experience and opportunities for students at Twin Rivers Elementary.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and McKeesport Area School District (MASD) today announced the creation of a first-of-a-kind partnership to invest in the youth of McKeesport and surrounding communities. The partnership will help to provide elementary-aged children at Twin Rivers Elementary and their families with access to holistic resources and programming to support their learning and wellbeing. The partnership builds upon a year of collaboration between the Foundation and the school district and has benefitted from deep input from families, teachers and community leaders.

It opened the trading session at $73.43, the shares rose to $73.465 and dropped to $69.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKS points out that the company has recorded -49.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 6141847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $138.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $142, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 98 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.96. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.28 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.21, while it was recorded at 76.52 for the last single week of trading, and 113.61 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $4,672 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,451,623, which is approximately 2.163% of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,856,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.84 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $399.19 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 9,973,594 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 11,901,943 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 40,194,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,070,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,990,227 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,981,973 shares during the same period.