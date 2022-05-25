Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] – find out why.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] traded at a low on 05/24/22, posting a -15.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.77. The company report on May 20, 2022 that COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Locations for Eligible Children Ages 5 – 11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Appointments can be made online and walk-in appointments are available.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it will begin administering a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at select locations for eligible children ages 5 to 11, following approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday. Bartell Drugs, owned by Rite Aid Corporation, will also begin administering boosters to this age group at select Seattle and Western Washington locations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5684531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rite Aid Corporation stands at 8.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.26%.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $266.83 million, with 54.21 million shares outstanding and 54.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 5684531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.29. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $210 million, or 68.10% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,621,500, which is approximately 6.233% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,918,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.84 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $15.83 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 7,776,067 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,949,092 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 23,461,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,186,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,904 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,726 shares during the same period.