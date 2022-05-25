CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] is -18.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 100.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 73.53%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that CynergisTek Inc. Enters into a Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Clearwater in a $17.7 million Transaction.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CynergisTek’s Stockholders to Receive $1.25 Per Share in Cash.

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearwater Compliance LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Clearwater”), a healthcare focused cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management solutions firm, in an all cash transaction that values CynergisTek at approximately $17.7 million. Clearwater is a portfolio company of funds affiliated with Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.

Over the last 12 months, CTEK stock dropped by -28.05%. The one-year CynergisTek Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.67. The average equity rating for CTEK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.89 million, with 13.25 million shares outstanding and 11.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.87K shares, CTEK stock reached a trading volume of 6384936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTEK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CTEK Stock Performance Analysis:

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.53. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.61 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0300, while it was recorded at 0.7178 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4520 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CynergisTek Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.25 and a Gross Margin at +36.43. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29.

CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CTEK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 23.60% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 791,819, which is approximately 5.658% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 403,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CTEK stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.21 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly 2.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 166,431 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 165,276 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,267,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,599,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,225 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 164,976 shares during the same period.