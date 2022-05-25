Citigroup slashes price target on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] – find out why.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] price surged by 2.74 percent to reach at $6.52. The company report on May 19, 2022 that McDonald’s agrees to sell Russian business to current licensee Alexander Govor.

Following its announcement that it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business, McDonald’s Corporation announced today that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with its existing licensee Alexander Govor. Under this agreement, Mr. Govor will acquire McDonald’s entire restaurant portfolio and operate the restaurants under a new brand. Since 2015, Mr. Govor has served as a McDonald’s licensee and has operated 25 restaurants in Siberia.

The agreement remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, with closing expected to occur in the coming weeks.

A sum of 5244913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. McDonald’s Corporation shares reached a high of $245.80 and dropped to a low of $237.45 until finishing in the latest session at $244.52.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.85. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $280.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $232 to $282, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MCD stock. On December 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 275 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 57.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.69, while it was recorded at 235.30 for the last single week of trading, and 248.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.70%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120,405 million, or 69.60% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,004,180, which is approximately 1.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,402,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.66 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,292 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 26,388,827 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 29,037,435 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 450,475,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,901,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,062 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 3,103,916 shares during the same period.