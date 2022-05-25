Citigroup lifts Missfresh Limited [MF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.211 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Missfresh Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Late Filing of Form 20-F.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it received a notification letter dated May 19, 2022 (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) since the Company did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s American depositary shares on Nasdaq. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notification Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If Nasdaq accepts the Compliance Plan, it may grant the Company an extension until November 14, 2022 to regain compliance. The Company expects either to file its 2021 Form 20-F or submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

Missfresh Limited stock has also loss -29.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MF stock has declined by -92.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.25% and lost -96.31% year-on date.

The market cap for MF stock reached $43.76 million, with 235.45 million shares outstanding and 28.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, MF reached a trading volume of 4902660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Missfresh Limited [MF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

MF stock trade performance evaluation

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.47. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -78.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.12 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9021, while it was recorded at 0.2184 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1757 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.30.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 423.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$179,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 6,172,251, which is approximately -0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in MF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $46000.0 in MF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 3,106,113 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,767,447 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,554,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,427,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,065,041 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,890 shares during the same period.