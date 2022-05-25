Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] moved down -6.20: Why It’s Important

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.57 at the close of the session, down -6.20%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Aurora Strengthens Leadership Position in Germany with EU-GMP Certification at Preeminent Local Cannabis Production Facility.

State-of-the-art facility readying first delivery of medical grade cannabis for German patients.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the company has received EU-GMP certification for its state-of-the-art medical cannabis production facility in Germany. As a leading manufacturer of medical cannabis worldwide, achieving EU-GMP certification of the company’s first German manufacturing site marks a significant milestone in the fulfillment of an awarded tender by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Aurora is the distinct market leader in the German flower segment and will now leverage receiving the world’s highest quality standard to produce and distribute premium medical cannabis in Germany.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -52.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.76 and lowest of $2.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.64, which means current price is +16.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 5383996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.83. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $100 million, or 18.28% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,929,796, which is approximately -13.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,346,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.39 million in ACB stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $5.14 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 16021.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,393,401 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,742,547 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 21,375,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,511,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,274 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,423 shares during the same period.