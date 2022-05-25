Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Is Currently -6.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] loss -6.03% or -0.14 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 8158763 shares. The company report on May 23, 2022 that AMYRIS PARTICIPATES IN INVESTOR CONFERENCES ON MAY 23, 24 AND 25, 2022.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that management is participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences this week:.

Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference, Monday, May 23 at 2:00 PM ET (virtual).

It opened the trading session at $2.28, the shares rose to $2.36 and dropped to $2.115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -68.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 8158763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.42. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -44.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $343 million, or 49.60% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,667,736, which is approximately 2.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,195,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.89 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39.28 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 55.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 24,720,848 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 19,554,898 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 103,599,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,875,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,133,365 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,392,519 shares during the same period.