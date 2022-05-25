Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Revenue clocked in at $71.89 billion, down -2.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.61% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.17%. The company report on May 21, 2022 that Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., voluntarily recalls select store-prepared items containing peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220521005010/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ACI stock rose by 55.80%. The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.31. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.64 billion, with 482.20 million shares outstanding and 285.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 8252703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.34, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,350 million, or 58.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.4 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 246.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 29,197,715 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 21,871,154 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 244,300,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,368,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,356,192 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,396,717 shares during the same period.