Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] is -45.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] loss -28.58% on the last trading session, reaching $19.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports First Quarter Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Delivers highest first quarter net sales since 2014Operating margin below company expectations on higher-than-expected freight and product costsRepurchased 3.3 million shares, reducing outstanding share count by 6% from fiscal year-end 2021.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022. These compare to results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. represents 55.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $999.93 million with the latest information. ANF stock price has been found in the range of $18.31 to $20.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 13813564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ANF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ANF stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.78. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -47.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.45 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.72, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 36.27 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

There are presently around $1,447 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,923,159, which is approximately -4.411% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,025,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.79 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $109.96 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -2.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 7,327,386 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 12,476,331 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,327,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,131,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,398,871 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,169,042 shares during the same period.